ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.11.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.