ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

In related news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.