Claybrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 135,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.5% during the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 31.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on META. UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

META opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.37. The company has a market cap of $433.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

