Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Citi Trends worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Citi Trends Stock Down 4.6 %

Citi Trends stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $203.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.96.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

