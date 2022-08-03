Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.80 ($0.43). Approximately 902,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 838,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.75 ($0.43).

Circassia Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £146.00 million and a P/E ratio of 3,480.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Circassia Group

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management.

