Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 51,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 47,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Cineworld Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.