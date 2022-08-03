Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 94,705 shares.The stock last traded at $39.56 and had previously closed at $40.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Cimpress Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Cimpress Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cimpress by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Stories

