Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 94,705 shares.The stock last traded at $39.56 and had previously closed at $40.19.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
