CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 34,743 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,743 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.62% of Colliers International Group worth $34,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 270,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,551 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Colliers International Group stock opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.39 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.82.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.