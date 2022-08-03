CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $38.24 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,598 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

