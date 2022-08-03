CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 47,938 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 272.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 78,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 57,249 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 205,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

GILD stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

