CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 228,046 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,046 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of Imperial Oil worth $28,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

