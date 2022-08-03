Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 216,487 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

