China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,034,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 3,276,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,174.0 days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

Shares of CHOLF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded China Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

