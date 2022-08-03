Chiliz Trading 30.6% Higher Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $801.66 million and approximately $419.01 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,846.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003827 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00126532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00031359 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

CHZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,387,493 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

