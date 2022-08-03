Chiliz (CHZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $818.04 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 23% higher against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $818.04 million and $159.79 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,044.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003872 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00127593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032114 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,387,493 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

