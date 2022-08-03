Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.44. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,550,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 234,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 189,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Check Point Software Technologies

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

