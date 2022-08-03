Centrifuge One Day Volume Tops $195,112.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $85.50 million and approximately $195,112.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00631969 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017036 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034418 BTC.
Centrifuge Profile
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Centrifuge Coin Trading
