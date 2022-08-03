Central Securities Corp Acquires 2,500 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Central Securities Corp lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.4% of Central Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded up $32.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $870.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,636. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $724.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $926.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

