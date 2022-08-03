Centene (CNC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centene (NYSE: CNC) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2022 – Centene is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $102.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $99.00.

7/19/2022 – Centene was given a new $97.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/14/2022 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

7/14/2022 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

6/16/2022 – Centene is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Centene Trading Down 0.5 %

CNC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.80. 2,642,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.91. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Centene Co alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centene

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.