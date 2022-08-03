Celo Euro Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Celo Euro coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004446 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Euro has a market capitalization of $34.28 million and $32,366.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Euro alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00127013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00031136 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Euro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.