Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,165,200 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 1,840,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Cellnex Telecom to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

CLNXF opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.