Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires 121,410 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 121,410 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Norfolk Southern worth $68,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.44. 4,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,744. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

