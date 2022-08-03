Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.43 and its 200 day moving average is $204.69.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

