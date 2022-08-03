Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 5%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 206,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 236,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

About Cartier Resources

(Get Rating)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.