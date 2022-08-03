Carbon Streaming Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carbon Streaming in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Carbon Streaming’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Carbon Streaming’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

OFSTF opened at $2.71 on Monday. Carbon Streaming has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -98.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14).

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.