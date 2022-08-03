Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.27.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.61. 256,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.76. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 93.40. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$49.87.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.4175438 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,840.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

