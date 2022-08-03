Capital One Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $18.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,811. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 749.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.