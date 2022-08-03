Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 31,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. 843,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 53,479 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

