Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Camping World Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. 3,795,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Camping World has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $46.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.79.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,422. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Camping World by 44.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 44,307 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 64.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 40.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 173.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

