Camden Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $11.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $913.00. 388,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,798,874. The firm has a market cap of $953.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $731.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

