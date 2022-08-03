Camden Capital LLC Buys 1,412 Shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RITM stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 48,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Rithm Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.