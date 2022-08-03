Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.85 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $21.85 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00254370 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,763,279,344 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

