Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 366 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.