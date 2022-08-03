BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $320.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

