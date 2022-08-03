Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.29-$2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

Bruker Stock Down 0.3 %

Bruker stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 948,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

Several analysts have commented on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Bruker by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 259,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 199,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bruker by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after purchasing an additional 144,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,011,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,881 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

