Brokers Offer Predictions for Emera Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion.

Emera Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emera to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.46.

TSE EMA opened at C$60.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.18. Emera has a 12-month low of C$56.87 and a 12-month high of C$65.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73.

Emera Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.04%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

