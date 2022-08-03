Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.99 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.18 billion.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.