Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Price Target at $89.20

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

