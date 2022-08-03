Brokerages Set Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price at $28.92

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Olaplex by 76.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Olaplex during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Olaplex during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.