Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $52-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.10 million. Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.30 EPS.

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,160. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.67 and a beta of 0.75.

BCOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,757,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,970,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,729 shares of company stock worth $424,506. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

