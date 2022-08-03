Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.43.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance
NYSE:BFAM opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,964,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 508,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,341,000 after purchasing an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,534.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 208,720 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
