Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,964,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 508,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,341,000 after purchasing an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,534.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 208,720 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

