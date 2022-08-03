Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,646,522 shares.The stock last traded at $9.23 and had previously closed at $9.35.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 760.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,086 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $11,507,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $5,780,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after acquiring an additional 265,193 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

