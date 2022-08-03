BOSAGORA 1-Day Volume Tops $664,419.00 (BOA)

BOSAGORA (BOA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $16.76 million and $664,419.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOSAGORA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,595,031 coins. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io.

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

