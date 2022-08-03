BOLT (BOLT) Trading Up 38.5% This Week

BOLT (BOLT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $298,830.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,486.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00127331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032150 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

