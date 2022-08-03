Blue Bird (BLBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Blue Bird has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blue Bird to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. Blue Bird has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 522,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLBD. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

Further Reading

