Blue Bird (BLBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Blue Bird has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blue Bird to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Blue Bird Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. Blue Bird has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLBD. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
About Blue Bird
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
