Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.43-2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.43-$2.63 EPS.

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.31. 163,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,014. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $217,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,273.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $217,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,788 shares of company stock worth $1,123,686. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

