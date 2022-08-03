Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Black Knight stock opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Black Knight by 62.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,163,000 after buying an additional 3,874,306 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,290,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,197,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,532 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

