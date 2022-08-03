Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $4.20 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $76.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00265832 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00132749 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

