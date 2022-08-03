BigCommerce (BIGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect BigCommerce to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect BigCommerce to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BigCommerce Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.
Insider Activity at BigCommerce
Institutional Trading of BigCommerce
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BigCommerce by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $393,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.81.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
See Also
