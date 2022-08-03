BigCommerce (BIGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect BigCommerce to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect BigCommerce to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $107,168.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,482.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $107,168.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,482.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,233. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BigCommerce by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $393,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.81.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

