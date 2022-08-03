BiblePay Reaches Market Capitalization of $116,493.11 (BBP)

BiblePay (BBP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. BiblePay has a total market cap of $116,493.11 and approximately $58.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

Buying and Selling BiblePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

