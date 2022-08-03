Berenberg Bank Trims Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Target Price to GBX 155

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:HOTC opened at GBX 136.90 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £187.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,511.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 362.68. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 114.60 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 540 ($6.62).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

