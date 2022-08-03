Berenberg Bank Trims Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Target Price to GBX 155

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.
Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON:HOTC opened at GBX 136.90 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £187.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,511.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 362.68. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 114.60 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 540 ($6.62).
Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile
